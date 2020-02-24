Body in Livingston County suspected to be missing fugitive, David Clyde Morgan

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC)- The Livingston County Sheriff’s office believes the body found in Geneseo today could be that of David Morgan.

In a press conference, Sheriff Tom Dougherty said an investigation of the scene has given them a reason to believe that the skeletal remains belong to the fugitive, who went missing over one year ago.

A decomposed body was discovered Sunday in a wooded area off of route 20a in Geneseo. A hunter discovered the remains.

Morgan was last seen in July of 2018 during a traffic stop on Route 63. Police said he pointed a gun at an officer. Morgan was able to escape into a wooded area in the ensuing chaos. Morgan was on the run from North Carolina where he was on probation. Law enforcement there said they discovered more than three pounds of marijuana in Morgan’s house which violated his release.

In the following days, deputies, troopers, and police searched Geneseo and surrounding areas for him.

Dougherty said a deer hunter came across the decomposed body around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon and contacted authorities. Dental records and DNA will be used to make a positive identification.