Body of Newfield man found after boating accident in Pennsylvania

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – The body of Richard Malecki, 74, of Newfield, was located on Big Elk Lake in Susquehanna County three days after he disappeared during a fishing trip, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Malecki’s vehicle was parked at the lake and he did not return from fishing on Oct. 14, but his boat was found floating on the lake. State Police say his death is not considered suspicious.

State Police were assisted by dive teams from Tunkhannock, Athens, Scott Township, Ledgedale, and Germania, as well as the Elk Lake and United Fire Departments.