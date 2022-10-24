UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At a special meeting on Oct. 18, the Utica Board of Education voted to put district Superintendent Bruce Karam on administrative leave. The Utica Board of Education has appointed Brian Nolan as acting superintendent, and Nolan tells me that as of right now this is a temporary position.

“They talked about it being 3 to 4 weeks with a possibility that it might be extended a little further,” said Brian Nolan, Acting Superintendent.

Nolan comes to the district from Syracuse, where he was the principal of Bishop Grimes High School. When asked if he would take this role on as a permanent position, Nolan says that has not been part of the conversation yet due to the fact that the investigation into former Superintendent Bruce Karam is still ongoing.

“For right now, Nolan says his number one priority is to meet members of the district and have a smooth transition. To get a good understanding of the school district and keep things moving in the right direction and report back to the board some of the things think need attention and adjust some of the current issues that need immediate attention,” said Nolan.