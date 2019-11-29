Brighton police identify woman, child killed in crash

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Police Department has released the names of the babysitter and child who were killed while walking on the sidewalk Wednesday morning.

45-year-old Elmira Kamilevna Hall, of Farmington and 9-year-old Mila Ruangsuwana were both killed after a car left the roadway, hit a telephone pole, and then struck them while walking.

2-year-old Evan Ruangsuwana remains in critical, but stable condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

According to Brighton Police, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Mila Ruangsuwana was a fourth grade student at French Road Elementary School.

Brighton Superintendent Kevin McGowan addressed families in the district in a message posted on the school district’s website.

“There are simply no words to adequately express our sorrow for Mila’s family. There is no explaining a tragedy such as this and no simple way to write words that will ever provide enough comfort or care in such a devastating moment. As parents and caregivers in many roles, we join in a shared heartbreak. We seek answers; we look for reasons; we try to understand. At the end of every effort to grasp this, we fail because it is simply unimaginable. All we can do is think about how to best support Mila’s family, the children in her class and her sister’s class, staff members, first responders, and our own families as they work through news that no children or parents should ever heart.”

A Message from the Superintendent

Counseling is available for students at French Road Elementary School on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.

“Throughout the week, please feel free to reach out to us as well or contact your child’s teacher and they will make sure that your children and your family are supported as needed,” McGowan wrote.

Brighton residents set up a memorial at the scene of the crash to honor and remember the victims.

