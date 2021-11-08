Broome County man arrested for intentionally setting residence on fire

Union, NY (WETM) – Shortly after 7 PM Sunday, New York State Police were called to a residence on Foster Street in the town of Union to assist at the scene of a house fire. An investigation at the scene revealed that James J. Kvassay, 32 of Union, NY had intentionally set the residence on fire.

Kvassay was arrested for the felony of arson in the third degree, and transported to the Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

Multiple agencies assisted on the scene, including, Endwell Fire, Endicott Fire, and West Corners Fire Departments. The New York State Police were assisted by members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Broome County and State Fire Investigation, UVES, Superior Ambulance, and the Broome County Sheriff’s Department.