Buffalo native in critical condition after Las Vegas shooting

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

LAS VEGAS, N.V. (WIVB)– A Buffalo native is fighting for his life after robbers shot him on Christmas Eve in Las Vegas.

Marine Corps Veteran Jacob Von Gunden was born and raised in South Buffalo.

He later moved to Angola and graduated from Lakeshore, before life took him to Las Vegas.

According to police and his family, Von Gunden had returned home and parked when two people involved in an attempted robbery shot him several times in his car.

We’re told the suspects and Von Gunden have no relation to each other.

His sister Angel Von Gunden says Jacob is in critical condition but able to communicate with family.

She says he’s a huge Bills fan and a good-hearted person who took care of their little sister.

“I’ve been in touch with his doctors and nurses, and Jacob is a strong, healthy guy, and that’s going to play a huge role in his recovery, so our family is hopeful, but there is definitely a long road ahead of us.” ANGEL VON GUNDEN, SISTER

Von Gunden has nerve damage and bullet fragments are still lodged inside him. He has more treatment to undergo.

A longtime Buffalo friend of Von Gunden started a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

His family tells News 4 this fundraiser is legitimate.

To donate to the GoFundMe for Jacob Von Gunden, click here.