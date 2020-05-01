Butcher shops seeing significant increase in business during COVID-19

Regional News
Posted: / Updated:
Corning Meat Locker Will Go From Appt- Only to Regular Hours_20524638

DUNCANSVILLE, PA. (WTAJ) – It’s unusual times at Holland Brothers Quality Meats and Catering in Duncansville.

“I wouldn’t even compare this to our busiest holiday as how much meat we are selling,” Co-Owner Brock Holland said

Holland says on a daily basis during the COVID-19 pandemic, his butcher shop is averaging close to eight times more sales.

“Normally people buy say 10 pork chops, now they’re buying 10 pounds of pork chops,” Holland said.

And the surge keeps coming.

“We thought at first, go through a week and it’ll be over, but we’re going on nine weeks now,” Holland said.

So, why the change in business?

“We’re typically buying off these big companies with steaks and what not, but they’ve really let us down. They can’t get anything, so we’ve turned to our local farmers in a big way, way more than we usually do and they’ve come through in a tremendous way,” Holland said.

So while you at home may be looking to stock up on meat in this unusual time, Holland says that’s not necessary.

“We’ve got plenty, we’ve got plenty,” Holland laughed.

“As long as we can keep up with the demand. If people buy normally, we’re okay, but when people are coming in here and buying 40-50 pounds of burger, then we may have an issue.”

But until Holland and other butcher shops get to that point.

“We just keep ordering more and more and people keep on coming,” Holland said.

Holland says the increase in business should help offset the business they will likely lose with the catering part of their business, with many events this spring and summer already postponed or canceled.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now