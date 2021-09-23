Car stolen with baby inside on Fernwood Park in Rochester

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for a suspect after a car was stolen with a baby inside Wednesday.

According to investigators, the 6-month-old child was in the back seat of the vehicle on Fernwood Park around 2:00 p.m. when it was stolen. They say keys were in the vehicle and it was running when it was taken.

Police found the vehicle on Bedford Street with the child inside, unharmed, a short time later. The suspect had fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now