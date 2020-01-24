Breaking News
Catskill man charged with over 500 child porn felonies

Regional News

by: Johan Sheridan

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Kevin J. Cook, 52, of Catskill yesterday on 508 charges related to images of child sexual abuse they allege he possesses.

On Cook’s litany of alleged violations: 270 counts of possessing a sexual performance of a child, and 238 counts of possessing an obscene sexual performance of a child. Both class E felonies carry maximum possible jail times of four years. If convicted on all counts, Cook might receive a 2,032-year sentence.

Several law enforcement agencies investigated Cook in the lead up to the arrest, including State Police in Catskill, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the computer crimes unit.

Cook is scheduled to appear in the Town of Athens Court on Thursday.

