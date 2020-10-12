Cayuga Medical Center announces first Tompkins County COVID-19 death

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Scientists are predicting a massive population shift to more livable climates as climate change continues to impact the United States and the world. One of those more livable places happens to be Rochester. While not immune to climate change, the Great Lakes region and the Northeast will have a much more favorable climate in 50-100 years based on current projections.

Here is an interview with Dr. Lee Murray, a professor of Atmospheric sciences at the University of Rochester. He received his PhD from Harvard University in 2013 and focuses his research on global atmospheric modeling of air pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions.