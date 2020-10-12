Cayuga Medical Center announces first Tompkins County COVID-19 death

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM)- Cayuga Medical Center announced that an elderly patient passed away from COVID-19 earlier today.

This is the first loss of a Tompkins County resident from coronavirus. Cayuga Medical Center has treated the patient since the onset of COVID-19. He was considered high-risk and was 95-years old.  

“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of a 95-year old patient at Cayuga Medical Center due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to the patient’s family during this difficult time. I would also like to recognize the dedication of our Cayuga Health team that continue to treat all COVID-19 patients. They remain well prepared and committed to their calling and commitment of treating all patients, no matter what the diagnosis.”

Dr. Martin Stallone,
CEO, Cayuga Health System.

