SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Famous celebrity and comedian, Eugene Levy — known for his roles in the American Pie movies, Best in Show and Schitt’s Creek — visited Syracuse on Wednesday night, April 26.

Levy, who is currently working on his second season of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, was passing by Syracuse and made a stop to eat at the popular downtown restaurant Pastabilites in Armory Square.

In a Facebook post from Pastabilites, they wrote, “This is huge… Eugene Levy at Pastabilities tonight. I’m speechless.”

Levy posed for a photo with some of the restaurant crew, who were beaming to be in the presence of the comedic legend.

Levy’s second season of The Reluctant Traveler will feature Levy’s travels through Europe as he, “visits some of the continent’s most beautiful destinations, uncovering hidden local gems with new friends, and staying in remarkable and unique hotels along the way,” according to Town and Country Magazine.