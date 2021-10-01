Central New York Fall foliage update

How did Sept. 22 become the official first day of fall? Why is it called fall? And why are pumpkins such a big thing this time of year? (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The most current update to the fall foliage report is for this week from September 29th, 2021 to October 5th, 2021. There’s patchy foliage across central New York with most of Herkimer County seeing near peak conditions and a small area in the North Country already at its peak. It’s been a little bit of a slow change for our foliage as we should already be nearing peak during this time of year.

Why is it taking longer for the leaves to change color? Well, it has to do with the weather we experience this time of year. Mainly temperatures, sunlight, and rain. The brightest autumn colors occur when dry, sunny days are followed by cool, dry nights. We’ve been seeing cloudier and warmer weather which isn’t ideal for foliage. Fall foliage normally peaks across Central New York at the start of October so we might be about one to two weeks late this year.