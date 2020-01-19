Centre County DA releases statement on Penn State lawsuit

by: Kevin Accettulla

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County District Attorney, Bernie Cantorna, released a statement regarding the lawsuit against Penn State from former player, Isaiah Humphries.

In the statement, Cantorna said the investigation currently “does not substantiate the serious allegations made.”

Cantorna said a report was filed in April 2019 stating that “serious crimes of a sexual nature had occurered in the Lasch Building.” After investigating and talking to witnesses, no criminal charges were filed.

Read the full statement below.

