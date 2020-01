CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police say William Creech II was last seen by his mother on the evening of January 10, and has not been to school since then.

Anyone with information that could help police in locating William, is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.