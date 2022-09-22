NEW YORK (WETM) – It’s the time of year to start thinking about the holidays. Millions of people will be taking to the skies to travel on vacations, to visit family, to just to get away. And if you’re booking a flight, one of your top concerns will be airfares.

To create this survey of holiday-time airfares, we looked at airports that are easily accessible from the Twin Tiers. These include airports in Elmira, Ithaca, Binghamton, Syracuse and Rochester. To find the prices, we used Kayak.com for all destinations and IFlySWA.com for Rochester and Syracuse.

This list also only includes flights that are 11 hours or less (including layovers) to seven popular cities across the U.S.: Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta, Honolulu and Orlando. There are holiday flights that are 21 hours long and are cheaper than the shorter trips, but they include long layovers.

In general, flights from the smaller airports in Elmira, Ithaca and Binghamton are more expensive with less airline competition. For example, flights to Los Angeles are $500-$750 cheaper from Syracuse than from Binghamton or Elmira, respectively.

These are the cost of flights from the five local airports, as of September 21, 2022. These flights are scheduled to leave early in the morning on December 22 and return on December 27. Prices will fluctuate as more seats are booked:

To Miami:

Rochester: $700 Spirit and Jet Blue, $713 American

Syracuse: $570 Southwest (Wanna Get Away fare, limited seats)

Ithaca: $1309 United

Elmira: $1622 Delta

Binghamton: $1547 Delta

To Dallas:

Rochester: $672 American

Syracuse: $474 Allegiant out, Frontier return

Ithaca: $1016 United

Elmira: $958 Delta

Binghamton: $1031 Delta

To Los Angeles:

Rochester: $858 Delta

Syracuse: $741 American

Ithaca: $1088 Delta

Elmira: $928 Delta

Binghamton: $868 Delta

To Denver:

Rochester: $751 Delta; $743 Frontier out, JetBlue return

Syracuse: $560 Allegiant and Frontier (one leg each)

Ithaca: $1024 United

Elmira: $1208 Delta

Binghamton: $1171 Delta

To Atlanta:

Rochester: $437 Southwest (Wanna Get Away fair, limited seats)

Syracuse: $396 Southwest (Wanna Get Away fare, limited seats

Ithaca: $924 United

Elmira: $816 Delta

Binghamton: $938 Delta

To Honolulu:

Rochester $1334 American

Syracuse: $1334 United

Ithaca: $1893 United

Elmira: $1781 Delta

Binghamton: no flights; $351,519 air taxi (>11 hours)

To Orlando: