Chick’n Out delivering 400 pieces of hot chicken to area hospitals, thanks to community’s help

by: Dan Gross

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester joint like no other, a pop up Instagram restaurant that serves Nashville-style hot chicken, is doing their part to help during the crisis.

Chick’n Out will be dishing out 400 chicken meals to medical personnel in the Rochester.

“They’re going to Strong, Rochester Regional, Highland, and Unity,” said the owner of Chick’n Out, Adam Bierton. “100 pieces each, maybe more.”

Okay, who wants to FIGHT COVID-19 and help us feed our local heroes on the front line!? 👊 . . We know it sucks that we closed the doors to the public last week but our workforce in healthcare is THE MOST IMPORTANT workforce rt now! We want to use our time and resources to help feed our doctors, nurses and emergency personnel who are sacrificing for our safety every day! . . Our goal is to raise $1000 starting TODAY!!! . . We need YOUR help & it couldn’t be easier! . . We are accepting donations via @venmo and 100% of the proceeds will go to feeding our heroes! . . Follow the link in our bio and tap “Donate Now!” or slide over to your Venmo app and find us @chicknoutroc 🐔 . . If you only got a buck, we don’t give a cluck! Anything helps this great cause! . . Ps just to make things fun, everyone who donates will be considered as an entry to win a FREE 1/2 tray of Tendies fo pick up this week!! 🤫 . . So, don’t mess around, get involved, tag a friend and let’s knock some serious Chick’n out for our heroes! 🙌

Bierton felt that it was important to give back to the people taking care of people who have been infected by the coronavirus.

“It was brought to my attention that the cafeterias are all shut down to the workers in the hospitals,” he said. “It’s a comfort food product that we’ve created, and it could be a morale boost for a lot of people who are putting their necks out there and working really hard to keep us safe.”

Chick’n Out will also be working with Foodlink to distribute some of their product.

And even though the beloved restaurant — which would cause people to line up an hour and a half early for their weekly Thursday pop ups — is now closed to the public, the community was still willing to chip in.

Photo provided by Chick’n Out, taken by Krit Upra

“We knew that we couldn’t do it by ourselves, so we reached out to our community, and we tried to raise $1000,” he said. “We ended raising $2,000.”

The business, which started up in April of 2019, had recently expanded to Sunday pickups, and Tuesday lunches. All of that is gone, for now, but Bierton says they might be back before you know it.

“We might be back in a week,” he said.

For the staff, Bierton says he’s cut back to just him and one other employee cooking — and taking every precaution to sanitize surfaces, and wearing masks — and two volunteers to deliver.

