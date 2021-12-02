Child manipulated to fabricate sexual allegations against innocent CNY man

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a man in Clayville has been charged with Endangering the Welfare of a minor after giving false information to investigators.

On August 29th, the New York Mills Police Department received a call from Brett Nowlan who reported that an unnamed man was allegedly having sexual contact with a 17-year-old child. Due to the young age, the case was handed over to the OCSO and the Child Advocacy Center.

After conducting a more thorough investigation, rather than confirming that the allegations were true, it was learned that child involved was in fact directed by Nowlan to “fabricate” the story of sexual abuse against the unnamed man.

On October 1st, 41-year-old Brett Nowlan of Clayville was arrested and charged with the following:

One Count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

He has been arraigned at the Utica City Court and released on his own recognizance.