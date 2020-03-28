City of Cortland Police officer shot after responding to domestic dispute

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the City of Cortland Police Department, an officer was responding to a domestic dispute when he was shot in his lower body Friday.

The dispute was between two brothers and a mother who live on Elm Street.

When the officer exited his vehicle, the City of Cortland Police Department said he was met with gunfire from a suspect and was hit in his lower body.

NSPD sends our thoughts and prayers to the injured officer, his family and our brothers and sisters of the City of Cortland Police Department. Stay Strong!! Thin Blue Line🇺🇸 #thinblueline pic.twitter.com/PIbyFA4wzH — North Syracuse Police Department (@NSyracusePD) March 28, 2020

The officer then returned fire and it is unknown if the suspect was wounded.

The Cortland Police officer is conscious and in stable condition at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

As of 6:30 a.m. Saturday, City of Cortland Police Officers have yet to make contact with the suspect, who is barricaded in a home on Elm Street.

Neighbors are being asked to avoid the area.

According to police, the suspect does have a criminal history and officers have had run-ins with him in the past.

The City of Cortland Police Department will provide updates when they are available.