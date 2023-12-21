ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The city of Ithaca has announced that it will receive funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help complete the city’s flood mitigation project.

The funds needed for Phase 1 of the project are approximately $800,000, which will be used for project design. 90% of this phase of the project will be funded through FEMA, and the other 10% will be funded by the city.

The funds for the project will be used to develop and prepare final design and construction documents for flood control along Six Mile, Cascadilla and Fall Creeks, as well as to obtain required construction permits from various agencies.

After Phase 1 is completed, FEMA will review the project for release of Phase 2 construction funding up to approximately $10.1 million. This project is expected to take three years to complete and will result in changes to the new FEMA flood maps.

For more information on the city’s flood mitigation efforts, visit the city of Ithaca website.