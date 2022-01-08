Clarkson University Warrior Fest to support North Country veterans

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A sled hockey game that supports local veterans will return to Potsdam next week.

Clarkson University has confirmed that it will again host Warrior Fest, which is noted as an event that celebrates and supports veterans in the North Country.

According to Clarkson, the event will feature several raffles, giveaways and multiple sled hockey matches in the Cheel Arena on campus.

The first sled hockey match will be between the Fort Drum Mountaineers sled hockey team and the cadets in Clarkson’s Army ROTC Golden Knight Battalion. The puck will drop at 1:15 p.m.

Following the first match, the Fort Drum Wounded Warriors and the Central New York Flyers will face off in the arena, with the puck dropping at 3 p.m.

Warrior Fest will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. This event is open to the public and masks are required inside the Cheel Arena.