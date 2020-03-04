CNY couples stuck on cruise ship, quarantined in Texas finally arrive home in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The two Central New York couples who have been stuck in quarantine for weeks touched down in Syracuse late Tuesday night.

In a story only on NewsChannel 9, Adrienne Smith has been keeping up with the Moleskys from the start and had the chance to welcome them home at the airport, a moment they’ve been patiently waiting for.

“It’s starting to sink in a little bit, but it feels pretty good to be back in Central New York and out of quarantine,” Cheryl Molesky of Syracuse said.

“We’re very happy about being home,” Pete Molesky of Rome said.

As their flight touched down on the runway around 11:48 p.m. on Tuesday night, feelings of relief came over Cheryl and Paul and Cindy and Pete.

But it took a while to get to this point. What started as their dream cruise around Asia on January 17, shortly took a turn amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I just feel like we’re ordinary people that got tied up in this calamity or strange situation that’s covering the world,” said Paul Molesky.

47 total days away from home, 28 of those spent in quarantine. First, on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship docked off of the coast of Japan. Then, at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

Before making it back home, the Moleskys tested negative for the COVID-19 twice and said they never had any symptoms.

“All the people that have been taking care of us for the last 14 days…last night, they took off their masks. They took off their gloves. They shook our hands. They hugged us. And they’re the ones that know about the coronavirus and have been working with it, and they trusted that we’re okay,” said Cheryl Molesky.

With all of the uncertainty, that feeling of trust is something they haven’t felt in a while, and something they can’t wait to share with their families.

Both couples tell NewsChannel 9 that they’re looking forward to getting back into the swing of things and being able to do those everyday things they weren’t able to do in quarantine. Things the average person usually takes for granted.

“We can go somewhere, we can order pizza, we can watch Netflix…Having our stuff around us and our things that we like to work on and our family that we miss very much,” Cheryl said.

Despite the ups and downs, the constant fear of the unknown or what happens next, the Moleskys explained that remaining positive is what helped them pull through their once in a lifetime experience.

“You can’t change the outcome so you might as well deal with it and make the best of it,” said Cindy Molesky of Rome.

An unexpected adventure the Moleskys will never forget.

Once Cheryl and Paul are settled back in their routine, the couple plans on putting their artistic skills to use, creating a series that documents their journey and communication with a social distance.

For more information from the CDC on the COVID-19 click here, or for more on the New York State Department Health, click here.

