PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Coast Guard has called off the search for a Rhode Island fisherman who went overboard off Long Island, New York.

The Providence Journal reports the search for Carl Whitney, 32, of Charlestown was called off Sunday afternoon after the guard searched with two cutters, a lifeboat, and two aircraft.

Whitney had been a crew member of the fishing vessel Hope and Sydney and reportedly went overboard Saturday before 11:20 p.m.