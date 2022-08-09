UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Office of the New York Attorney General has announced that they have partnered with the Utica Police Department (UPD) to host a ‘Community Gun Buyback’ on Saturday, August 27th.

The event will be located at the Utica Recreation Center at 220 Memorial Parkway in Utica from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Being an ‘amnesty program’, there will be no questions asked about the gun or the person dropping it off. Working and non-working firearms will be accepted and there is no limit on the number you can turn in. All guns must be transported to the event unloaded, in the trunk of your vehicle, and placed in a plastic or paper bag, or box.

Money will be issued when the gun is received by law enforcement on site and will be in the form of a prepaid gift card. Additionally, a bonus $100 gift card will be issued for every ghost and/or non-serialized gun that is turned in.

The OAG will be issuing the following amounts for the following firearms types:

$250 per assault rifle

$150 per handgun

$75 per rifle or shotgun

$25 per non-working or antique firearm

This is a statewide community event that is part of the ongoing efforts to combat gun violence throughout the state, which according to the Attorney General’s Office, has helped take more than 3,000 guns out of New York communities since 2019.