Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Onondaga County approaches 350, over 100 people recovered from virus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At his daily COVID-19 press conference on Saturday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced 27 new coronavirus cases within the county bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 349.

McMahon announced a fourth person in Onondaga County passed away from the virus, and the county executive sent prayers to the family members and friends affected. The county reports that the newest death was a man in his 80s with “significant underlying health conditions.”

At the press conference, it was reported that 29 people in Onondaga County are currently hospitalized from the virus, and 14 of those are in critical condition.

McMahon said the good news is over 100 people have recovered from the virus, and one more person was released from the hospital since Friday’s press conference.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “This is a terrible disease, it affects people in different ways, it comes on fast and it comes on strong.”

The county continues to perform robust testing. According to McMahon, over 4,672 tests have been performed in the county with about seven percent of the results coming back positive.

The county executive said they are not testing people who do not show symptoms. McMahon says Onondaga County is only testing people who show symptoms and were referred to get tested by a health official.

County Executive McMahon reported that some of the new cases the county is seeing are from people who felt sick, but didn’t stay home from work. This action puts the lives of thousands of others at risk, and McMahon there has to be zero tolerance with this.

The county executive said if you feel sick you must stay home, “This is no joke.”

McMahon expanded on this topic saying, if you are considered an essential employee and you feel sick, but your employer is giving you a hard time to call McMahon’s office.

As more and more people recover from the virus and are released from isolation, the county announced they have set up an online application process to expedite the process. Individuals who test positive can input their symptoms and other information throughout their isolation process, and if health officials deem they have recovered from the virus, they could be released from isolation early.

Only the Health Department in Onondaga County can determine if you have recovered from the virus, and they are the only organization who can release you from isolation.

The county executive sent a reminder to people who have been released from isolation. He said if you are released from isolation, it is not a free pass to disobey social distancing rules.