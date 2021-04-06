Cornell University planning for in-person commencement in May

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cornell University announced Tuesday it is planning in-person commencement activities for the weekend of May 29-30 at Schoellkopf stadium.

Cornell says it is still working out the details of the event, but to keep within state guidelines it will hold a series of smaller events than one large ceremony.

Unfortunately, the university says, guests will not be allowed to attend.

“It is enormously disappointing to all of us that family and friends will not be able to join us in person for these ceremonies; however, we look forward to sharing the celebration with guests near and far virtually via livestream. Recordings will also be made available afterward for those who are unable to view the event live. We are discouraging family or friends from traveling to Ithaca, but, if they do so, please understand that they will not be allowed to enter the stadium or other campus facilities under any circumstances.” Cornell University President Martha E. Pollack

Pollack also says convocation ceremonies will be virtual.

Cornell says there are several events planned to honor members of the Class of 2020, who did not have a ceremony because of COVID. Among those events are a virtual celebration planned Sunday June 13, and an in-person celebration for 2020 graduates and their families to be held in Ithaca during Homecoming 2021.

The university cautions that its plans are all contingent on public health guidance from New York State which could change if there are increases in cases on campus or in the community.