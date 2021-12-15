Cornell University Police investigating dorm arson

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell University Police are investigating an arson case in a residential hall on Tuesday.

Police say a Ganędagǫ Hall resident assistant reported an arson that occurred on the third floor sometime between December 13, 2021 at about 10:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. A resident of the room reported a “winter move out checklist” and a door decoration were burned by an unknown person, causing approximately $100 in damages.

University Police say there are no suspects or clear motivating factors at this time and that an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact the Cornell University Police Department at (607) 255-1111.