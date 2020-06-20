Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 504 new cases, 20 new deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 504 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, June 20, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 81,266 in all 67 counties.

The department is also reporting 20 new deaths bringing the statewide death total to 6,419.

The Department of Health sent a press release with the following information:

“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The commonwealth’s careful, measured approach to reopening is working as we see case counts continue to decline even as many other states see increases. But the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening. The importance of masks even in counties in the green phase could have lasting effects as a COVID-19 surge is possible this fall.

There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 556,461 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,000 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,034 cases among employees, for a total of 20,034 at 658 distinct facilities in47counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,381 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 6,180 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, June 19:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: