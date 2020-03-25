Coronavirus Response Live: New York State continues aggressive action against virus

1  of  2
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo and other state officials have taken an aggressive stance to stop the spread of coronavirus. Currently, 100% of non-essential workers are not going to work and are working from home.

The Governor updating residents on his plan to increase the number of hospital beds and ventilators in the state. Recently the Governor toured the Javits Center that has been repurposed for emergency health care needs.

This is a weekly update outlining New York State’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

