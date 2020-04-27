Coronavirus test sites opening throughout the city of Schenectady on Monday

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Ellis Hospital will become a mobile testing site. Ellis Medicine is partnering with Schenectady County and other health care providers to bring access to coronavirus testing to the area.

The primary goal is reaching symptomatic individuals who face barriers to testing, like lack of access to transportation. Tests will be offered to people showing symptoms, regardless of whether they have insurance, made an appointment, have a prescription, or work in a high-risk field.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste, and loss of smell.

As much as possible, testing will be conducted in the open to maintain social distancing. Due to Monday’s rainy forecast, the first tests will be available at Ellis’ McClellan Street Health Center—600 McClellan Street—the back-up rain location.

Monday, April 27: Ellis’ McClellan campus (originally scheduled for Keane Elementary)

Tuesday, April 28: Mont Pleasant Middle School, 1121 Forest Road

Wednesday, April 29: Washington Irving Education Center, 422 Mumford Street

Thursday, April 30: TBD based on demand

Friday, May 1: Ellis’ McClellan campus

Test sites will be open at each location from 9 a.m. to noon, and then again from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. However, the last available time for walk-ups is 4:30 p.m.

Scaling up testing will identify positive cases, ideally slowing the spread. Additional tests and more accurate numbers will be used to build a database of individuals whose plasma could contain helpful, healing antibodies.

Though test sites have been available regionally in Albany County, Schenectady neighborhoods have been underserved.

Call Schenectady County’s COVID-19 hotline at (518) 831-7070 to confirm your symptoms or find out if you are eligible to be tested.