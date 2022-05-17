ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An officer working at the Attica Correctional Facility has been suspended without pay after making a “despicable” Facebook post about the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting.

New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said it is seeking the termination of Gregory C. Foster II, who has just under 25 years of experience with the department.

“The comments made by this correction officer are despicable, stand in violation of multiple Department rules and will not be tolerated. This vile posting does not represent the morals and values of the thousands of staff members in the Department,” it said in a statement.

“The individual responsible has been suspended without pay and DOCCS will be seeking termination. The Department has engaged the Civil Rights Task Force, which we are members of, for potential criminal prosecution. The Department has also launched an internal investigation to identify and discipline any staff who may have engaged with the posting.”

WIVB has reviewed the social media post but is choosing not to share it. It made light of the domestic terrorist attack that took the lives of 10 people and injured three others.

“We need to say as clearly and forcefully as we can, the ideology of white supremacy has no place in America,” President Biden said Tuesday after visiting with the victim’s families in Buffalo. “Silence is complicity, we cannot remain silent.”