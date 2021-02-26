County Exec. McLaughlin launches ‘Impeach Cuomo’ items to raise money for campaign

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he is creating window decals and coffee mugs with the words “IMPEACH CUOMO” on them.

Coming soon: Impeach Cuomo car magnets, coffee mugs and masks. #BelieveInSteve pic.twitter.com/Gb8Tpa6lwf — Steve McLaughlin (@SteveMcNY) February 24, 2021

Governor Cuomo has been in the hot seat for the past few weeks regarding the number of COVID-related deaths in New York’s nursing homes. Several lawmakers throughout the state have released statements and called for his emergency powers to be rolled back.

On Thursday, former Secretary to the Governor, Steven Cohen, held a conference call to outline information surrounding the nursing home investigation from the Department of Justice (DOJ), saying he wanted to clarify some information.

He claims the entire investigation has been ‘politicized.’ Cohen also said that, in his opinion, the state did everything right when issuing guidance that people should return to nursing homes while infected with COVID.