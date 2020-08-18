Court date for man pleading not guilty after controversial arrest by Schenectady officer adjourned till September

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud, the man involved in the controversial knee-on-neck incident with a Schenectady Police Officer appeared in court Tuesday morning. His court date was adjourned to September 8 as the District Attorney’s office works on turning over all the evidence in the case to the defense.

Gaindarpersaud’s lawyer, Derek Andrews, continues to push for dismissal of all charges for his client. Andrews says the defense is not interested in a plea bargain, and that there’s still evidence his team needs to see from the District Attorney’s office.

“There’s probably a terabyte worth of video recordings and audio recordings, and we haven’t gotten all of it yet. We’re still reviewing what we do have to see,” Andrews said, “it’s a long, drawn out process unfortunately, and it is odd for a case of this nature….but we obviously want to do a thorough analysis for Mr. Gaindarpersaud.”

In early July, a video circulated social media showing Officer Patrol Brian Pommer appearing to put his knee on Gaindarpersaud’s neck and face area as he was being arrested outside of his home for an incident involving slashed tires.

Shortly after, Schenectady officials released bodycam footage of the altercation between the officer and Gaindarpersaud.

The All Of Us activist group, that has been present at Gaindarpersaud’s previous appearances, was outside court Tuesday morning.

Jamaica Miles from the group All of Us says it’s unjust that the DA’s office is taking so long to turn over the evidence.

Gaindarpersaud’s lawyer says they have not yet seen the police report of the investigation into Officer Pommer’s conduct.