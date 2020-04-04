Breaking News
Steuben County confirms four additional cases of COVID-19, total at 64

COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On this page, we will keep a running tab of where there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our area, broken down by county.

All of this data is directly from the respective county departments of public health.

Active cases by county:

This list was updated at 1208 p.m. on Saturday, April 5 2020.

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

