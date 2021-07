WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – One person has died following a car accident in Berlin Township Friday night. Beverley Zeman, 89, of Beach Lake, Pa. was pronounced dead by the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating this two-vehicle crash between a Commonwealth Health ambulance and Zeman’s Buick sedan. The crash happened on State Route 652 just before 6:00 p.m. Friday. It is unclear the cause of the crash at this time and the investigation is ongoing.