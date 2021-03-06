Crews battle blaze overnight in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman had to be rescued by firefighters, and ten people were displaced after a fire broke out at around midnight in Troy. It took crews from Troy, Watervliet, Watervliet Arsenal, and Albany several hours to get the blaze under control.

The building, located at 451 Broadway, contained nine residential apartments and commercial space. The adjoining building at 455 Broadway was also evacuated while crews battled the flames.

Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon said it was a difficult fire to fight and crews did an amazing job containing it to one building.

No firefighters were injured during the operation and no other injuries have been reported so far.

The American Red Cross is providing aid to the ten people, who were displaced by the fire.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available