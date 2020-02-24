Crews battling fire in Delaware Water Gap

Video courtesy of Tamara Baxter and Courtney Davis

DELAWARE WATER GAP, WARREN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Firefighters are fighting a large fire on the border of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. An Eyewitness News crew on the scene reports the fire is on Tammany mountain on the New Jersey side of the border.

According to New Jersey state police, the fire was reported around 6:30 PM on Sunday. Ground and air crews are being utilized in combating the blaze.

A press release by the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area says the fire is on Mt. Tammany, off of the Red Dot Trail on the New Jersey side of Delaware Water Gap.

Visitors are being asked to avoid the area for their own safety. There has been no word on any injuries at this time.

A news conference is expected at 8:30 a.m. Count on Eyewitness News to bring you the very latest on this story as it unfolds both on air and a PAHomepage.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.