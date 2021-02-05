Curfew temporarily lifted for 91 restaurants, clubs, and bars that sued NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 91 restaurants, clubs and bars in Erie and Monroe counties, who filed a lawsuit against the state over a 10 p.m. curfew, will be able to stay open later, for the time being.

News 4 learned on Friday morning that a temporary restraining order has been issued, lifting the curfew for those who were part of the lawsuit.

MORE | Read the lawsuit here.

Attorney Steve Cohen issued a statement:

“We are pleased Judge Timothy Walker lifted the 10:00 PM curfew for our clients (91 clubs, restaurants and bars) in Erie County and Monroe County.

We are pleased to be working with Paul Cambria, Esq. from Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria on this case.  We have different clients who are united in interest.

STEVE COHEN

“The 10 p.m. curfew is just one example of how the governor has exceeded his authority,” Senator Patrick Gallivan said. “Once again, I call on my legislature colleagues to end the governor’s unilateral control and restore our system of checks and balances in state government. The judge’s decision is great news for everyone in the restaurant industry. I urge customers to support local restaurants and businesses while continuing to exercise practical health and safety procedures, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.”

