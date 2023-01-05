ALBANY, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — For its 25th year, Cycle the Erie Canal Tour is returning. From Buffalo to Albany you can bike along on this 8-day, 400 mile excursion.

The tour is scheduled for July 9 through the 16 and is “an unforgettable opportunity to bike across New York State and take in the rich history of the legendary canal that transformed America,” said Parks and Trails New York.

If 8 days is too much, there is also the option to only bike from Buffalo to Syracuse over the span of 4 days.

According to Parks and Trails New York, Cycle the Erie Canal participants will experience one of the best trails in America as they cycle through historic canal villages and discover the small-town charm of Upstate New York.

Throughout the ride, canal historians and experts will introduce riders to local people, places and things that make the Erie Canal so important to the History of NYS and the nation.

Daily, cyclists will bike 40 to 60 miles. And during that time, will get the chance to visit some of Upstate New York’s attractions.

The attractions include:

Women’s Rights National Historic Park in Seneca Falls

Fort Stanwix in Rome

and more!

“This tour features the predominantly flat and traffic-free Erie Canalway Trail; the east-west leg of New York State’s longer 750 mile Empire State Trail, which is the longest multi-use trail in the nation. The Erie Canalway Trail is 85% off-road,” said Parks and Trails New York.

Back in 2022, the tour had 650 cyclists, all ranging from ages 10 to 73. They came from 40 states and two Canadian Provinces.

According to Parks and Trails New York, a recent study showed that the Canalway Trail System receives more than 3.1 million visits per year and generates an economic impacts of $253 million.

Registration for Cycle the Erie Canal includes:

Camping accommodations each evening with restrooms and showers

Eight hearty breakfasts and six delicious dinners

Two refreshment stops daily stocked with fruit, snacks and beverages

SAG support and baggage transport; daily cue sheets and marked routes

Entertainment and historic presentations every evening

Guided tours of the Canal, historic sites, museums, and other attractions

Shuttles will be available at the beginning and the end of the ride to transport riders and their bicycles for an additional fee

There is a four-day option available, with its own optional shuttle.

The registration fee for the full tour is $1,075 for adults, $580 for youths ages 6-17 and $750 for non-cycling participants.

For more information on Cycle the Erie Canal, visit their website, email eriecanaltour@ptny.org or call 518- 434-1583.