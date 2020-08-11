Dancing back into the studio with safety protocols

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s no doubt about it, dancing teaches invaluable skills and life lessons both on and off the floor. Students of all ages have been eager to get back and return to their passion for the arts.

As of last week, Barbara School of the Dance did so and with some major safety precautions, but it’s all in an effort to keep students and teachers safe so they can continue to do what they love.

Closed since March 12, the dance school had to remodel to adhere CDC and NYS guidelines.

As the occupancy was cut in half, they now have two teachers on staff at all times. One does screening for the students, which includes temperature checks, while the other cleans anything that’s been touched.

They now have a five-minute cleaning period before and after each class and all students are wearing masks while dancing. Even though things are different, owner Caley Dalpe said students have been great with adjusting and she’s happy they can return safely to the dance floor.

“Different things will happen in life that will try to push your business in the wrong direction and you have to find ways to correct it so we are doing the best we can to make sure that the studio will stay safe for students who return and that they will still be able to do the things that they love,” Dalpe said. “Our teachers are so grateful, every single person came back. They couldn’t wait to come back and finish the season.”