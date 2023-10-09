SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dandy has launched its annual Pink Cup campaign for its 13th year.

For the month of October, every large cup of coffee purchased at the convenience store will result in a 20 cent donation to Guthrie’s Breast Care Fund. Dandy has chosen Guthrie as the recipient due to the health center’s dedication to serving patients in the same communities that Dandy serves.

The Guthrie Breast Care Fund helps breast cancer patients who are receiving treatment at Guthrie with the cost of medication, post-surgical supplies, diagnostic testing and other items not covered by insurance. This funding can also be used to help with transportation costs to and from appointments.

Pink Cups are available at all Dandy locations in New York and Pennsylvania. Stache Rewards members can also contribute to the Guthrie Breast Care Fund through the Dandy app. Members can visit the Catalog in the app to redeem 1,500 points for a $1 donation to the fund.

For more information about the campaign and the Guthrie Breast Care Fund, visit godandy.com.