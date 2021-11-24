Dansville teacher arrested on multiple child porn charges

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Dansville Central School District teacher is facing multiple charges for child pornography, federal officials announced Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 29-year-old Derek Hagen of Batavia is charged with producing, receiving, distributing, and possessing child pornography. The charges carry a minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.

Prosecutors says in September 2020, Snapchat sent a cybertip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding a user that had uploaded images of child pornography to a group chat. The user was ultimately identified as Hagen.

In July of this year, investigators confiscated two computers and a cell phone from Hagen’s apartment in Mount Morris. Authorities say they uncovered a “pattern of child exploitation activity on the devices,” with Hagen actively producing and distributing child porn in online chats.

Officials say during the chats, Hagen and the other individuals traded child pornography and discussed specific children that they had sexually abused or wanted to sexually abuse. To date, analysts have recovered approximately 50,000 of images and videos of child pornography on Hagen’s devices.

A federal criminal complaint says that Hagen worked in several teaching, substitute teach, and child care positions throughout the region, including Brockport Childhood Development Center; the Batavia City School District; the Pembroke Central School District; and most recently with the Dansville Central School District.

Members of the public who have information on this case are asked to contact Homeland Security Investigations at (716) 464-6070 or hsibuffalotips@ice.dhs.gov.