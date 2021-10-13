Dashboard tracking spending of federal recovery aid and COVID relief programs launches in New York

The new dashboard to monitor spending of federal recovery aid and COVID-19 relief programs in the state

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced the launch of a new online tool to monitor spending of federal recovery aid and COVID-19 relief programs in the state. This includes funds for excluded workers, childcare providers, emergency rental and homeowner assistance, and small business recovery.

“My office is committed to full transparency in government spending,” DiNapoli said.

The dashboard explains each federal and state program, and how much has been received and spent to date. DiNapoli said the data will be updated monthly and expanded to include additional programs and spending details as new information becomes available.

The dashboard currently includes data through September 30, 2021. Each program includes highlights, the authorizing legislation and discussion about the funds with a chart demonstrating what funds were received and what has been spent.

From the dashboard

“My office will follow the money to ensure federal funds are getting where they are supposed to go and being spent in smart and efficient ways to help New York’s recovery,” said DiNapoli.