NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio has vowed to take extreme measures to address the crisis that continues to plague Rikers Island.

Local congressional leaders are demanding something even more extreme.

They want all inmates out of Rikers and the jail shut down immediately.

Jan Ransom has been following the Rikers story closely as an investigative reporter for the New York Times.

She shared her perspective on this life and death situation and what needs to be done.