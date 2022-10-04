NEW HUDSON, N.Y. (WETM) – Just over a week after finding marijuana plants in a State forest in Allegany County, the DEC reported that over a dozen more plants were found on another State property.

The DEC said that Forest Rangers took a report of cannabis cultivation in the Hanging Bog Wildlife Management Area in Allegany County on October 2. Rangers found a section of the forest that had been cleared to make room for 15 plants.

The plants were cut down, taken off the property, and destroyed, the DEC said.

“Although marijuana laws have changed in the state, unlawful agricultural use of State lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law,” the DEC’s announcement read.

On September 23, the DEC found 15 plants in Swift Hill State Forest, also in Allegany County. Those plants were also removed and burned.