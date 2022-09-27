CENTERVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The NY Department of Environmental Conservation recently confiscated and burned over a dozen “large marijuana plants” that were growing on state property in Allegany County.

The DEC said Forest Rangers found the 15 plants on September 23, being unlawfully grown in Swift Hill State Forest. Rangers cut the plants, moved them to a safe area and burned them.

“Although marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law,” the DEC said.

Photos from the DEC showed Forest Ranger Thaine finding the plants and carrying them away in a black trash bag.