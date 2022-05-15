NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Conservation has introduced a new program that allows individuals to safely dispose of leftover paint.

The program is operated by PaintCare and is titled the NYS Postconsumer Paint Collection Program. The program will provide year-round collection and accept all program-approved products, regardless of the date of purchase.

The program will accept leftover latex and oil-based paints and similar products at drop-off sites throughout New York. According to the DEC, the program will fill the void since there are few options available for reuse or recycling. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos stressed the importance of disposing of paint properly.

“Paint products can harm the environment if not managed properly,” Commissioner Seggos said. “New York State’s Paint Stewardship Program will simplify the process for those looking to dispose of paint by providing a collection network of paint retailers, local government facilities, and reuse stores at more than 300 drop-off sites across the state.”

Drop-off sites will accept up to five gallons per customer per visit, with some sites choosing to accept more. However, dropped-off paint should be in the original containers with intact labels that identify the product. New Yorkers are being asked to call PaintCare sites before dropping off paint to ensure they are open and can accept the types and amounts of paint for recycling.

Businesses, organizations, and households with 100 gallons of paint or more to recycle will be able to request a free pick-up at their location, though some restrictions may apply. A request form can be found on PaintCare’s website.

More information on the NYS Postconsumer Paint Collection Program can be found here.