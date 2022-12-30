ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the DEC released its report on the state of greenhouse gas emissions in New York. The 2022 Statewide Greenhouse Gas Report lays out the status of emissions levels statewide, over a timeline from 1990 to 2020, as part of state work to meet requirements of the Climate Act.

“As last week’s historic finalization of the Scoping Plan demonstrates, New York continues to make progress implementing the Climate Act to reach our critical emissions reduction milestones,” said DEC Commissioner and Climate Action Council Co-Chair Basil Seggos. “This report offers valuable information and insights on the changes in emissions attributable to impacts from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other indicators of emissions sources.”

The report, posted in full on the DEC website, breaks down emissions data in tons of carbon dioxide equivalents from greenhouse gas emission points across the state. It breaks down the amounts of emissions coming from different industries, as well as agricultural and electrical usage.

The report also contains a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic changed the size and shape of the global carbon footprint. The report notes that 2020 saw a 20% drop in transportation emissions alone. It’s noted that the year likely should not be considered indicative of trends moving forward.

The Climate Act is calling for New York to reach the goal of carbon-free electricity systems by 2040, as well as the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below 1990 by 2030, and 85% below by 2050. Earlier in December, the state adopted the New York State Climate Action Council Scoping Plan, which has outlined a new set of goals for the state to meet in order to get the job done.