Decomposed body found in Livingston County

Regional News
Posted: / Updated:

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) – A decomposed body was discovered Sunday in a wooded area off of 20a in Geneseo.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation.

Deputies have not confirmed yet if the body is that of David Clyde Morgan who hasn’t been seen since a traffic stop in July of 2018 on Route 63 where police said he pointed a gun at an officer.

Morgan was able to escape into a wooded area. Troopers and deputies have been searching for him since.

Livingston County Sheriff Dougherty will address the local media at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now