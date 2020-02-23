Decomposed body found in Livingston County

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) – A decomposed body was discovered Sunday in a wooded area off of 20a in Geneseo.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation.

Deputies have not confirmed yet if the body is that of David Clyde Morgan who hasn’t been seen since a traffic stop in July of 2018 on Route 63 where police said he pointed a gun at an officer.

Morgan was able to escape into a wooded area. Troopers and deputies have been searching for him since.

Livingston County Sheriff Dougherty will address the local media at 6:30 p.m.