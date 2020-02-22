Department of Travel: Lanes closed throughout Capital Region on Saturday

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Transportation released a travel advisory on Friday, warning of rolling lane reductions on Saturday in Schenectady, Albany, Saratoga, and Warren counties.

The lanes will close to allow work crews to patch potholes and repair the pavement. In case of inclement weather, closures may also take place on Sunday.

Look out for lane reductions in:

Rotterdam: Interstate 890 in both directions between exits 1 and 2, including approaches to Interstate 90, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Slingerlands: Route 85, between Cherry Avenue (Route 140) and Route 85, including inside the roundabouts, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saratoga Springs and Malta: Interstate 87 northbound between exits 13 and 15 from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Clifton Park and Malta: Interstate 87 northbound between the Thaddeus Kosciuszko Bridge and exit 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lake George and Queensbury: Interstate 87 southbound between exits 22 and 20 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rolling closures move with work crews patching the road surface, a short-term control technique to slow or stop highway traffic ahead of maintenance and utility work.

Drive slowly and move over if approaching work zones and roadside vehicles with red, white, blue, amber, or green lights. Fines double for speeding in works zones, and multiple violations could suspend driver licenses.