Deputies: Father dies after boating accident on Oneida Lake

TOWN OF VIENNA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A father has died after a boating accident with his son on Oneida Lake on Sunday.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, officers were dispatched to a boating accident around 12:05 p.m. on Sunday on Oneida Lake.

It was reported that a father and son were involved in the accident, according to officials.

Ajay Aggarwal, 63, from India died after riding on a Personal Water Craft with his son, Nikunj Aggarwal, 31, of Jersey City, New Jersey.

Nikunj was able to get back onto the boat, but his father, Ajay, was unable to. When he tried, he flipped the boat over and made Nikunj fall back into the water.

Witnesses who were on the shore were able to get into a boat and get to the males, pulling both on board.

The accident is now under investigation and no citations have been issued as of Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, both males had life jackets on at the time of the incident.